Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 296,056 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $69,800,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.81. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

