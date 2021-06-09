West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

WFG opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,657,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $26,052,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $527,000.

