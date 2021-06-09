Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.43. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 17,250 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

