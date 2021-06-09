Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,551 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $20,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

