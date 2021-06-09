Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $56.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE WPM opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,898,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

