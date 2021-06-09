William K. Fullerton Sells 33,246 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 951,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EDR opened at 29.39 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 23.25 and a twelve month high of 33.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

