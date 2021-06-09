Windham Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Windham Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,943,000 after purchasing an additional 888,348 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,888,000 after buying an additional 10,868,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 419,066 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 74,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,015. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

