Windham Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI remained flat at $$106.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,605. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $106.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

