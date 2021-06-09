Windsor Group LTD Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $92.86. 611,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,817,192. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $172.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.