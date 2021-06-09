Windsor Group LTD Cuts Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $30.21. 647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,143. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $731.08 million, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

