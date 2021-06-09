Windsor Group LTD Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,162 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

