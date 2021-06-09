Windsor Group LTD Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,820.2% during the first quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,395 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 38.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 128,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4,307.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 76,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 74,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

NYSE HON traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $227.89. 61,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

