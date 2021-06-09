Windsor Group LTD Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,168,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 132,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.13. 56,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,397. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

