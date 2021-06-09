Windsor Group LTD Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after buying an additional 182,106 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 341,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,452,000 after acquiring an additional 255,085 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.46. 6,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.51. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $102.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

