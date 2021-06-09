WINkLink Tops One Day Volume of $45.01 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. WINkLink has a market cap of $340.44 million and approximately $45.01 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00063656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00239624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00219452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.05 or 0.01207233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,997.60 or 1.00076799 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars.

