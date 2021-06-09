Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,328 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 191,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 629,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $17,517,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

NYSE WGO opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

