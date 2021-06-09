Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.15

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wipro by 87.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

