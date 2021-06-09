Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price objective on the stock.

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,425 ($70.88) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,754.07 ($62.11).

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,658 ($60.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,789.58.

In other Wizz Air news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

