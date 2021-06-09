Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.27

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.27 and last traded at $98.27, with a volume of 10729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolters Kluwer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.903 per share. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

About Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

