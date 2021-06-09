Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Wolverine World Wide worth $17,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,309. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

