WOM Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $16.13 million and $1.78 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

