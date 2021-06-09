Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $15.58

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $17.31. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 380,844 shares trading hands.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.