WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WPP plc (LON:WPP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.33). WPP shares last traded at GBX 1,011.50 ($13.22), with a volume of 1,835,650 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 969.98. The firm has a market cap of £12.17 billion and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. WPP’s payout ratio is presently -0.04%.

In other WPP news, insider Keith Weed bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,559,960.

About WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

