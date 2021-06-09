Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.49 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $67.07 or 0.00183744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $112.48 million and approximately $23.49 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00069441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.38 or 0.00932440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.99 or 0.09045458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00050168 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

