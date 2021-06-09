WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey Sells 21,927 Shares

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 21,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $877,299.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,651,637 shares in the company, valued at $66,081,996.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Oprah Winfrey sold 29,694 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,190,432.46.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80.

WW International stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. WW International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. Analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WW. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WW International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

