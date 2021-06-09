WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey Sells 29,694 Shares

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 29,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,190,432.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,651,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,214,127.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WW International alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Oprah Winfrey sold 21,927 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $877,299.27.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,608,095.80.

Shares of WW opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. WW International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WW International by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after buying an additional 627,702 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WW International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in WW International by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 200,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WW International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.