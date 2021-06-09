WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WW International were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,845 shares of company stock worth $7,385,552. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WW shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. WW International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

