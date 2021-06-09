Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 186.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of WH stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.