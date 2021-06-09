XMON Reaches Market Capitalization of $931,014.60 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $622.79 or 0.01877945 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XMON has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $931,014.60 and $68,006.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00238207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00221069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.01200932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,076.59 or 1.00187633 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

