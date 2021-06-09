Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives $26.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Xperi stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 4,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,318. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In related news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

