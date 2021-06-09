XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 346%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

XPO stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.06.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,324,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

