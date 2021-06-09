xSuter (XSUTER) Reaches One Day Volume of $162,522.00

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. xSuter has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $162,522.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSuter coin can now be bought for $440.09 or 0.01249801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xSuter has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00062181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00235775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00215982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.57 or 0.01282400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,262.89 or 1.00142496 BTC.

xSuter Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

Buying and Selling xSuter

