Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.25 million.

Shares of YALA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,316. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -997.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77. Yalla Group has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.01 million. Analysts forecast that Yalla Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YALA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yalla Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

