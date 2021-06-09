Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.20

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.20 and last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 9472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on Y. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yellow Pages to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$415.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

