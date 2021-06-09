YENTEN Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $135,933.13 and approximately $93.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,216.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.53 or 0.07208408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $607.65 or 0.01725493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00460466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00167968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.82 or 0.00746297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00470767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00379198 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

