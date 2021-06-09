YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.05

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.05 and last traded at $91.93, with a volume of 74513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on YETI. BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in YETI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in YETI by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in YETI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

