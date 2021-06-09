YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.280-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.29.

YETI stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,577 shares of company stock worth $18,804,462. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

