Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $173,163.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

