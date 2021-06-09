Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Absolute Software also reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABST shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $701.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

