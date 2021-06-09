Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report sales of $46.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.13 billion to $48.09 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $31.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $194.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $200.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $227.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $236.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,398.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,294.94. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $425,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $4,678,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $427,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

