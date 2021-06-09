Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMP. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE:CMP traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,244. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

