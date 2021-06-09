Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Announce -$1.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report earnings per share of ($1.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.11). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($4.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($1.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCPH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of DCPH opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after buying an additional 75,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 487,445 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

