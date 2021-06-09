Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.34. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 48.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRTG opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

