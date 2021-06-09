Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,639.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 171,251 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 437,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,114 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAHC opened at $29.40 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.