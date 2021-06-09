Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce sales of $2.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.50 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $12.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.86 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $318.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

SAGE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. 13,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.00. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $554,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.