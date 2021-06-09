Zacks: Analysts Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to announce $242.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $967.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $974.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agiliti.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

NYSE AGTI opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

