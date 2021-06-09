Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.89. Aptiv reported earnings per share of ($1.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $576,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,749. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.65.

Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

