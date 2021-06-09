Zacks: Analysts Expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1,225.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,313,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1,140.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,043,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 137.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 688,549 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1,103.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 556,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIOL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,841,148. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.