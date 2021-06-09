Zacks: Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce $296.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.24 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $270.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,140. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

