Zacks: Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. RE/MAX reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,082,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 77,430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

RMAX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,520. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $649.60 million, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.